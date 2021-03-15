Manchester United are reportedly eyeing up a transfer deal for Villarreal defender Pau Torres as they chase a ‘powerful’ partner for Harry Maguire, according to Todo Fichajes.

The Red Devils could do with making changes at the back this summer, with Maguire not always looking at his very best alongside unconvincing partners in the form of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

Torres, meanwhile, has shone in La Liga and Todo Fichajes claim he could be a target for Man Utd in a deal likely to cost around €65million.

The Spain international is surely going to earn a big move before too long, and it would be interesting to see what he could add to this United squad.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have made real progress this season, but have still been a little short of genuine Premier League title contenders.

More signings are surely needed and a player like Torres makes sense as a priority for United.

MUFC might also look to La Liga for another defensive target as the Daily Express also claim that Sevilla’s Jules Kounde is on their radar.

