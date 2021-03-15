“Worth every penny” – These Man United fans finally being won over by divisive signing

Loads of Manchester United fans are heaping praise onto defender Harry Maguire after a rock-solid display in last night’s win over West Ham.

The England international has had his fair share of critics during his time at Old Trafford, as many will no doubt feel he hasn’t quite justified the big fee they paid to sign him from Leicester City last season.

Maguire cost Man Utd £80million when he joined in 2019, according to BBC Sport, and it’s never going to be easy to live up to that kind of price tag.

Still, the 28-year-old is growing into his role as the main man in this United defence and as a real leader in the squad.

West Ham were tricky opponents last night, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be thrilled to have come away with all three points.

Now it seems loads of Red Devils fans are giving Maguire some well-earned praise on Twitter as they single him out as a key performer in this victory…

Harry Maguire immense tonight for United. Worth every penny. Haters gonna hate. ????? — RedWhiteBlack1878 (@Redeyes1878) March 14, 2021

Maguire was a rock for us at the back ?? — b' oyo (@brianoyo) March 15, 2021

Maguire was a rock tonight, proper captain’s performance #mufc — Meelosh (@MyloMuadDib) March 14, 2021

The purchase of Harry Maguire is more and more impressive when you look at his robustness. To think he can play every game for the next 4 years is a real bargain. Never missed a premier league game since he joined. Worth every penny. Don’t care what the fickles say. — Marcus Donkor (@DonkorMarcus) March 14, 2021

Maguire MOTM. Finally proving haters wrong #MUFC — Mamu Pandai (@AhmadJuwaidi) March 14, 2021

Nobody will admit it, but Harry Maguire has been absolute monstrous lately! One of the key reasons behind these cleansheets. Commanding, dominating in the air, good with the ball. Looking more like a CB we needed & bought from Leicester. ? Keep this up captain @HarryMaguire93 pic.twitter.com/wUNoHgmw8B — Tanmayyyyy (@Tanmay_MUFC) March 14, 2021

I hate to admit it but Maguire is playing well today. — Me(lu)ssi (@Melussi2) March 14, 2021

Maguire has been unreal. Worth every penny ?? — Sean (LUHG) ? (@Sean__mufc) March 14, 2021

Awful take, poor performance lack of intelligence in the attacking areas but greenwood, Shaw and especially Maguire were excellent. Maguire has really found his consistent performances now. Fair play to him. On to Milan! — Jason309 (@Jason_Kavanagh) March 14, 2021