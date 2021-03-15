Menu

“Worth every penny” – These Man United fans finally being won over by divisive signing

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Loads of Manchester United fans are heaping praise onto defender Harry Maguire after a rock-solid display in last night’s win over West Ham.

The England international has had his fair share of critics during his time at Old Trafford, as many will no doubt feel he hasn’t quite justified the big fee they paid to sign him from Leicester City last season.

MORE: McTominay reveals what Solskjaer told players at half time vs West Ham

Maguire cost Man Utd £80million when he joined in 2019, according to BBC Sport, and it’s never going to be easy to live up to that kind of price tag.

Still, the 28-year-old is growing into his role as the main man in this United defence and as a real leader in the squad.

West Ham were tricky opponents last night, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be thrilled to have come away with all three points.

harry maguire united v west ham

Harry Maguire has been a solid performer for Manchester United

Now it seems loads of Red Devils fans are giving Maguire some well-earned praise on Twitter as they single him out as a key performer in this victory…

