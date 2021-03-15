Lionel Messi could have major impact on potential transfer for Man United misfit Paul Pogba

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi could have a decisive impact on what happens with Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in this summer’s transfer window.

The France international has had an up-and-down career at Old Trafford, but it seems like he’s still wanted by big clubs as Don Balon link him with Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Pogba, however, will only likely be targeted by PSG if they miss out on signing Messi, according to the report, and it certainly makes sense that even the wealthy Ligue 1 giants would struggle to afford both.

Messi is nearing the end of his Barcelona contract so could be a tempting free transfer this summer, though his wages would still probably be astronomical.

Pogba, meanwhile, is approaching the final year of his United contract, so would command both big wages and a sizeable transfer fee.

The Red Devils surely won’t sell the 28-year-old easily, so PSG would do well to prioritise Messi if he does decide to leave Barca.

It would be intriguing to see Pogba at the Parc des Princes, however, as it might be that French football is a better fit for his playing style.

Despite his obvious talent, Pogba has just never quite settled in to life in the Premier League and a move away would make sense for him.

If Messi does join PSG, however, it will be interesting to see where else Pogba could end up.

