Official: Manchester United confirm promising youngster has signed a new long-term contract

Manchester United teenager Hannibal has signed a new long-term contract, the club have announced via an official statement on manutd.com.

Hannibal, an 18-year-old midfielder who previously played his football with Monaco, signed for Man United in 2019.

Though he has never made a senior appearance for the Red Devils, Hannibal is highly-rated, and as a result has been rewarded with a new deal, which is testament to where the club believe he can go in the future.

?? Hannibal has committed his future to United! ?#MUFC #MUAcademy — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 15, 2021

Man United are a club who pride themselves on bringing players through from the academy to the first-team. The jury’s out as to whether Hannibal will ever reach the level required to make that leap, but this new contract is a step in the right direction.

At the time Hannibal was initially acquired by Monaco, PA reporter Simon Peach reported that €10M had been exchanged in order to get the deal done. That was a gigantic show of faith from the United youth development staff – and this contract is another.

He’s one to watch – for sure!