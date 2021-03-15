Man United legend explains what Solskjaer needs to do this season to be “successful” at the club

Gary Neville, speaking on his Sky Sports podcast, has claimed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to win a trophy with Manchester United this season.

Manchester United have made definitive forward strides under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but there’s no margin for error at a club of that stature. The time that he begins to get comfortable in the dugout will be the beginning of the end for him.

Solskjaer has already survived several hairy moments at Old Trafford, notably the beginning of the season wobble which was followed by a premature exit from the Champions League at the group stage.

But, he’s come out the other side of it, with United second in the Premier League, as well as still being in the FA Cup and the Europa League. The stage is set for a strong end to the season, but Neville believes that a season finished without silverware won’t be considered a successful one.

The Manchester United legend, speaking on his Sky Sports podcast, said the following – which is advice that Solskjaer ought to take on board if he wants to spend any considerable period of time at the club…

“The FA Cup has become critical to this football club this season. The League Cup and FA Cup has been the starting point for Manchester United teams over the last 15 to 20 years.

“If Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is going to be successful at this club, he not only needs to finish second in the Premier League, but he has to win a trophy. That would be seen as real progress. Then you’re attracting players next season to try and catch Manchester City.”

“I think it’s a brilliant week. Beating Manchester City the way they did, and winning on Sunday. If you’d have said to Solskjaer at the start of the week you’ll beat Manchester City, beat West Ham and draw 1-1 with AC Milan, he’d have snapped your hand off. Because going into that Manchester derby, they were under real pressure.”

“If they’d lost to City, there’s a real pressure building on this West Ham game. I think they are now a lot more comfortable going into the final weeks. This was a big, big week.”