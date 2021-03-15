Eden Hazard’s Real Madrid nightmare continues as £130M winger suffers yet another muscle injury

Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard has, unbelievably, suffered another injury, with the Chelsea great now set for another spell on the sidelines.

Hazard is one of the greatest players in Premier League history, with his stunning performances over a number of years at Chelsea earning him plaudits from far and wide.

On paper, the Belgian’s move to boyhood club Real Madrid (worth an estimated £130M, as per Sky Sports), where he would unite with childhood hero Zinedine Zidane, looked like the perfect way for him to establish his Ballon D’Or credentials.

However, since moving to the Santiago Bernabeu, Hazard has had a complete inability to stay fit. Just have a look at this diagram depicting his repeated troubles, shared by u/hknerdmr on Reddit.

Unfortunately for Hazard, and Real Madrid as a whole, he’s gone and picked up another.

Hazard came on as a substitute for Los Blancos against Elche at the weekend, having previously not featured since the end of January. He’s now set for another spell on the sidelines after after sustaining a psoas injury.

Real Madrid have confirmed that Eden Hazard has suffered a psoas muscle injury. He managed just 15 minutes at the weekend, his first appearance since January ? pic.twitter.com/YIpM1ET7po — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 15, 2021

When will it end?