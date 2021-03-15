Video: Said Benrahma destroys Man Utd star Bruno Fernandes with brilliant skill

West Ham star Said Benrahma made Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes look a little silly last night.

The Red Devils will be the happier team after coming away with all three points, but watch below for a moment of true quality from Hammers ace Benrahma…

POTY “Candidate” Bruno Fernandes when he came 1v1 with Benrahma ????….. pic.twitter.com/XudznKCOgd — BenrahmaTeam ?? (@BenrahmaTeam) March 14, 2021

We’re yet to truly see the best of Benrahma in a West Ham shirt, but this was a reminder of what he’s capable of.

United won 1-0 thanks to a Craig Dawson own goal in a game that could really have gone either way on the night.