The Premier League is seeing many Colombian players suit up for clubs this season, and Tottenham Hotspur defender Davinson Sánchez spoke about two of the newest cafeteros in England.

During an interview with Spurs’ official website (via Diario AS), Sánchez spoke about Colombians currently playing in the Premier League, primarily two national team teammates, Everton FC’s Yerry Mina and James Rodriguez.

Sánchez first discussed his thoughts on Rodriguez, who is in his first season with Everton. The Tottenham defender touched on the impact that the 29-year-old is having on The Toffees as Rodriguez has scored five goals and registered eight assists.

“His talent is not in doubt; I think that when he is on the court, he wants to enjoy playing as we all do. He has many conditions to contribute to his team, and it is no coincidence that he is one of the most influential in Everton, both scoring goals and assisting his teammates and creating options for his team,” Sánchez said.

The 24-year-old transitioned to talking about Mina, the other Colombian on Everton. Despite being in different clubs, Sánchez went on to say that he wishes his compatriots well. Furthermore, the defender stated that he wants to see fellow Colombians prosper in England because not many reach the Premier League and become vital players to their squad.

“Mina has been doing well; [Steven] Alzate the same, Izquierdo, when he had the chance. There are many names out there who are taking a big step in the Premier. I always wish the best to my compatriots; for me, it is the most important thing, that each one of those who are playing on his team in each league can stand out and do well,” Sánchez said.

“I share the national team or team with many of those who are here, and it will always be important for one to be on a list like this because not many Colombian players come to the Premier League and stand out.”