Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has made a rather worrying claim about Gareth Bale’s future.

The Wales international is back on loan at Spurs this season after a difficult spell at Real Madrid, and he’s performed well in recent times after a slow start.

Bale could be set to return to Madrid at the end of the season, however, as Mourinho insists his future is in the hands of his parent club.

While it’s not yet clear what the Spanish giants will do, this doesn’t exactly sound too hopeful from the Portuguese tactician.

“We are all happy with Gareth and I believe that everyone like you that loves football even if not Tottenham is happy because he is a fantastic player,” Mourinho told Soccer AM.

“Everybody was missing for a couple of years because in the last couple of years it was not good for him at Real.”

He added: “It’s not about us giving him a contract. He is a Real Madrid player.

“He has a contract with Real Madrid. He is in Real Madrid’s hands.”