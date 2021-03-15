Video: Barcelona concede softest penalty of VAR era so far in bizarre and controversial circumstances

During the first-half of their clash with Huesca this evening, Barcelona conceded what has to be one of the softest penalties we’ve seen in the VAR era so far.

VAR is polarising as it is, with many fans frustrated with how it takes the spotlight away from the game and points it at the technology.

Ultimately, it’s the officials who are operating said technology who are responsible for its implementation – both its positives, and its, often dire, negatives.

With Barcelona taking to the field against Huesca this evening, VAR has had one of those stinker moments which makes people question whether it’s hurting the game.

Barca keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen conceded a penalty for what we can only assume was the left glove he laid on the Huesca forward’s leg, which, against any physical possibility, sent him flying.

A penalty was awarded by VAR, which has left everyone watching the game completely baffled. What on Earth has gone on here?

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Bij Barcelona – Huesca werd er zojuist hier een penalty voor gegeven. Bizar voor woorden dit. #BarcaHuesca pic.twitter.com/fz5vDj45Sn — Danique Eijkenboom (@EijkenboomD) March 15, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Ziggo Sports