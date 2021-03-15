Video: Diogo Jota strikes for Liverpool on Wolves return after brilliant build-up play from Reds’ front three

Diogo Jota, right on the stroke of half-time, has scored for Liverpool away at former club Wolves, with a huge helping hand from a former teammate.

Liverpool had found themselves under pressure in the minutes preceding half-time, but all it took was an incisive break from the champions and a well-struck shot from Diogo Jota to put Liverpool ahead, and what a time to score.

Jota, who started his Liverpool career in fine form before picking up an injury, is back in the team now and back amongst the goals.

The Portugal international, who signed for Liverpool from Wolves in the summer transfer window, drilled the ball towards goal with his left-foot, with compatriot Patricio unable to prevent it from going into the back of the net.

GOAL! Jota haunts Wolves at Molineux as Liverpool take the lead! ? Watch on Sky Sports PL

? Follow #WOLLIV here: https://t.co/0z4EIceeec

? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/P7Gnp0gHop — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 15, 2021

Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

Patricio should have done better, there’s no doubt about that, but Jurgen Klopp won’t care – it could be a potentially pivotal goal in the Reds’ quest to get back into the Premier League top four.

If they can hold onto this lead, that is…