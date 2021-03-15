Menu

Video: Diogo Jota strikes for Liverpool on Wolves return after brilliant build-up play from Reds’ front three

Liverpool FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Posted by

Diogo Jota, right on the stroke of half-time, has scored for Liverpool away at former club Wolves, with a huge helping hand from a former teammate.

Liverpool had found themselves under pressure in the minutes preceding half-time, but all it took was an incisive break from the champions and a well-struck shot from Diogo Jota to put Liverpool ahead, and what a time to score.

MORE: Video: Wolves ROBBED of penalty within a minute vs Liverpool after more calamitous Alisson goalkeeping

Jota, who started his Liverpool career in fine form before picking up an injury, is back in the team now and back amongst the goals.

The Portugal international, who signed for Liverpool from Wolves in the summer transfer window, drilled the ball towards goal with his left-foot, with compatriot Patricio unable to prevent it from going into the back of the net.

Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Antoine Griezmann follows Lionel Messi’s example by doubling Barcelona’s lead with another stunner
Video: Lionel Messi sets pulses racing again with gorgeous touch followed by stunning finish on record-equalling Barcelona night
Video: Wolves ROBBED of penalty within a minute vs Liverpool after more calamitous Alisson goalkeeping

Patricio should have done better, there’s no doubt about that, but Jurgen Klopp won’t care – it could be a potentially pivotal goal in the Reds’ quest to get back into the Premier League top four.

If they can hold onto this lead, that is…

More Stories Diogo Jota

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.