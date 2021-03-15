Video: Antoine Griezmann follows Lionel Messi’s example by doubling Barcelona’s lead with another stunner

Anything you can do, I can do better. Those words have likely never been told to Lionel Messi by Antoine Griezmann before, but tonight, maybe…

Messi, on the night that he draws level with Xavi as Barcelona’s all-time top appearance maker, scored a quite stunning goal, flicking the ball past the defender before finding the top corner in style.

Griezmann, who despite a recent wobble is still regarded as one of the best in the business, has followed Messi’s example by picking out the same top corner in equally emphatic fashion.

The French World Cup winner picked the ball up in territory where you wouldn’t ordinarily consider a strike at goal as a plausible possibility, but having seen Messi do it already, perhaps he was inspired.

Griezmann took aim and found the back of the Huesca in quite remarkable style. Two unbelievable goals scored in quick succession for Ronald Koeman’s men!

Now it’s Antoine Griezmann’s turn to score a SCREAMER! ? Barca are putting on a show in this first half ? pic.twitter.com/rMWPQl3ew7 — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) March 15, 2021

Pictures courtesy of MAXSPORT