“Life is more important” – Liverpool star Diogo Jota sends classy message to Rui Patricio after nasty collision

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota sent a classy message to former teammate Rui Patricio when speaking in wake of tonight’s victory over Wolves.

Jota is the man who will make the headlines tonight, having beaten Patricio at his near post to score the only goal of the game and ensure Liverpool would be picking up three points in their quest to save their season.

However, it’s a former Wolves teammate of his, and a compatriot with the Portuguese National Team, Rui Patricio, who warrants the bulk of the attention post-match, having been involved in a horror collision with teammate Conor Coady towards the end of the match and being taken off on a stretcher.

Jota, understandably concerned for Patricio, spoke to Sky Sports after the final whistle had blown and sent his well wishes to the goalkeeper. A classy message from the Liverpool forward, who once again, made the difference in attack for the champions.

