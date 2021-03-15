Menu

Video: Lionel Messi scores another brilliant goal for Barcelona with perfectly-placed bottom corner strike

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Lionel Messi capped off a classic performance against Huesca this evening with his second brilliant goal of the night.

Messi drew level with Xavi as Barcelona’s all-time record appearance maker tonight, but the game had plenty of significance for the club beyond that fact.

MORE: Video: Lionel Messi sets pulses racing again with gorgeous touch followed by stunning finish on record-equalling Barcelona night

Barca knew that they could move to within four points of Atletico Madrid with a win tonight, with Diego Simeone’s men also no longer having games in hand over their fellow title challengers.

Messi was a man on a mission, taking matters into his own hands to ensure that the Catalan giants got the win tonight and kept their title hopes alive.

More Stories / Latest News
Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo reveals Rui Patricio’s condition after being stretchered off vs Liverpool
“Life is more important” – Liverpool star Diogo Jota sends classy message to Rui Patricio after nasty collision
Video: Rui Patricio suffers serious looking head injury vs Liverpool after awful collision with Conor Coady

He clearly wasn’t happy with just the one stunning goal, scored early in the first-half of the game. In the 90th minute, Messi found the bottom corner with a perfectly placed strike.

They don’t come any more accurate and expertly dispatched than this, do they?

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

More Stories Lionel Messi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.