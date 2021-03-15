Menu

Video: Lionel Messi sets pulses racing again with gorgeous touch followed by stunning finish on record-equalling Barcelona night

FC Barcelona
Lionel Messi, STOP IT. The Barcelona icon has scored an unbelievable goal against Huesca this evening.

With Atletico Madrid dropping points once again over the weekend, Barcelona have been presented with an avenue back into the La Liga title race – but they have to keep winning games.

Tonight’s clash with Heusca provided an excellent opportunity to get three points on the board tonight, one which Lionel Messi appears intent on taking full advantage of.

Messi, who draws level with Xavi as Barca’s all-time record appearance maker this evening, has scored one of the best goals he’s ever scored for the club in tonight’s game.

The Argentine great used his first touch to expertly direct the ball away from the Huesca defender and his second to arrow the ball into the top corner of the net, out of the goalkeeper’s reach.

Age simply cannot taint this man – he’s absolutely, ridiculously good.


