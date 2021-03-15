Menu

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo reveals Rui Patricio’s condition after being stretchered off vs Liverpool

Speaking to Sky Sports in wake of Rui Patricio’s awful collision with Conor Coady against Liverpool, Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo provided a positive update on the goalkeeper’s condition.

Though Liverpool got back on track in the Premier League with a victory over Wolves, the game and the subsequent result were overshadowed by an injury sustained by Rui Patricio at the end of the game.

Patricio was unfortunately struck in the head by the knee of Conor Coady, who was tracking back into his own penalty area in hope of preventing a Mohamed Salah goal. He was stretchered off, looking in bad shape.

Especially with all that happened with Raul Jimenez earlier in the season, we were all concerned to see Patricio in such bad shape. However, thankfully, Nuno has given us some good news post-match.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he revealed that Patricio is awake, talking and he remembers the incident – which are all good signs and suggest that there has been no serious damage inflicted.

