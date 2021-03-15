Video: The spirit of Diego Maradona denies River Plate game-winning goal as fans try to explain an incredible missed goal

The Superclásico is one of the most prominent fixtures in Latin America, which sees Argentine Boca Juniors take on River Plate.

Over the weekend, the two rivals played to a 1-1 draw; however, River Plate had the opportunity to come away with a 2-1 win during the final minutes of the match.

Los Millonarios put in a cross which went off a Boca Juniors player, and as the ball was heading towards the open net, it spun away. Boca Juniors goalkeeper Esteban Andrada would then deny the second chance opportunity.

Diego Maradona’s “spirit” definitely denied River Plate from beating Boca Juniors in the Superclásico ? pic.twitter.com/PYnLERKq3v — Roberto Rojas (@RobertoRojas97) March 14, 2021

Only explanation is that Maradona’s spirit spun that ball outwards ????? pic.twitter.com/Pu6J9dAcgM — Nico Cantor (@Nicocantor1) March 14, 2021

With the match taking place at La Bombonera, the home of Boca Juniors, many people on social media jokingly stated that the spirit of the late Diego Maradona prevented the ball from going in for a goal.

Maradona spent two years with Boca Juniors before heading to FC Barcelona. After his tenure with Napoli and Sevilla, Maradona would make his return to Boca Juniors for two more seasons to wrap up his playing career.