Video: Rui Patricio suffers serious looking head injury vs Liverpool after awful collision with Conor Coady

Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio suffered a horror injury late in this evening’s contest with Liverpool, having been involved in a collision with his own player.

With Raul Jimenez already having missed the bulk of the season after fracturing his skull at the Emirates, Nuno Espirito Santo was, sadly, watching on in horror tonight as Patricio laid motionless on the turf after a nasty coming together with Conor Coady.

Coady was not guilty of any wrongdoing whatsoever, he was merely racing back to try and prevent Mohamed Salah from finding the back of his net. However, in the process, his knee slammed into Patricio’s head, appearing to knock him out and forcing the game to be halted for some time.

Sky Sports neglected to show a replay of the incident out of respect for Patricio, with the challenge being a really nasty one, but in the initially aired footage, you can see the sheer force which Coady hits him with.

This is a desperately sad and concerning situation, so our thoughts and prayers are with Patricio and we hope that he comes out the other side of his stronger.



Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports