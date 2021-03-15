Menu

Video: Rui Patricio suffers serious looking head injury vs Liverpool after awful collision with Conor Coady

Liverpool FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Posted by

Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio suffered a horror injury late in this evening’s contest with Liverpool, having been involved in a collision with his own player.

With Raul Jimenez already having missed the bulk of the season after fracturing his skull at the Emirates, Nuno Espirito Santo was, sadly, watching on in horror tonight as Patricio laid motionless on the turf after a nasty coming together with Conor Coady.

MORE: Video: Diogo Jota strikes for Liverpool on Wolves return after brilliant build-up play from Reds’ front three

Coady was not guilty of any wrongdoing whatsoever, he was merely racing back to try and prevent Mohamed Salah from finding the back of his net. However, in the process, his knee slammed into Patricio’s head, appearing to knock him out and forcing the game to be halted for some time.

More Stories / Latest News
“Life is more important” – Liverpool star Diogo Jota sends classy message to Rui Patricio after nasty collision
Video: Wolves loanee Rafa Mir (somehow) fluffs his lines a matter of centimetres from goal against Barcelona
Video: Barcelona concede softest penalty of VAR era so far in bizarre and controversial circumstances

Sky Sports neglected to show a replay of the incident out of respect for Patricio, with the challenge being a really nasty one, but in the initially aired footage, you can see the sheer force which Coady hits him with.

This is a desperately sad and concerning situation, so our thoughts and prayers are with Patricio and we hope that he comes out the other side of his stronger.


Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

More Stories Conor Coady Rui Patricio

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Colin says:
    March 15, 2021 at 10:32 pm

    As a Villa supporter I would like to say the players health is paramount, the result is not important in this instance, I personally wish him well and hope he makes a full and speedy recovery.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.