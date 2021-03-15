Menu

Video: Wolves loanee Rafa Mir (somehow) fluffs his lines a matter of centimetres from goal against Barcelona

FC Barcelona
Posted by

A team like Huesca travelling to the Nou Camp to face Barcelona don’t oftentimes get presented with superb chances at goal, so when you do, you need to take full advantage.

Unfortunately for Huesca forward Rafa Mir, who is on-loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, he didn’t in this instance.

MORE: Video: Barcelona concede softest penalty of VAR era so far in bizarre and controversial circumstances

Rafa Mir quite blatantly dived to win the penalty which resulted in Huesca’s first goal of the game, fooling both the match official and the VAR in the process.

He’s now learnt the hard way that what goes around, comes around, having missed fluffed his lines just a matter of inches away from the Barcelona goal.

Rafa Mir either misjudged the flight of the ball or was in two minds as to what to do from it, because he’s produced one of the misses of the season at the Nou Camp tonight.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

The Wolves staff keeping tabs on his progress won’t be particularly impressed with this…

