Video: Wolves ROBBED of penalty within a minute vs Liverpool after more calamitous Alisson goalkeeping

Liverpool FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Should Wolves have been awarded a penalty within a minute of their clash with Liverpool this evening? Alisson Becker is a very lucky boy…

The Reds have had their fair share of rotten luck of late, hence how they’ve lost their last six consecutive games at Anfield.

However, there can be no complaints at Molineux this evening, with Jurgen Klopp’s men being let off the hook with barely 60 seconds on the clock.

Alisson, wild and out of control, bundled into Wolves wing-back Nelson Semedo and brought him to the ground, making no contact with the ball whatsoever.

The referee and VAR clearly didn’t deem it to be a foul, rather a coming together, but there was only one player initiating the contact here, and it was the Liverpool man.

What do you think, did this warrant a penalty being awarded?

