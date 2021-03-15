Menu

“The worst footballer I’ve ever seen” – West Ham fans SLAM attacker after toothless display vs Man United

West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham United fans took to Twitter yesterday evening to criticise the performance of Michail Antonio, who started the season as one of the Premier League’s in-form players.

Antonio started the season with three goals in his first six games, having scored eight in his last seven of the previous campaign. Though he began as a winger, the Englishman was moved centrally, largely due to the lack of natural striker within David Moyes’ ranks. It, at least initially, proved to be a masterstroke.

MORE: Gary Neville makes big claim about West Ham’s top four chances

However, Antonio’s performances, despite West Ham’s continued good form, took a turn for the worse. He has just the four goals in his last 14 games, with his performance against Manchester United at Old Trafford last night drawing criticism from some of the Hammers faithful on Twitter.

More Stories / Latest News
“This is the key period” – Journalist gives update on proposed takeover of Newcastle United
Revealed: Thomas Tuchel “dreams” of signing elite attacker for Chelsea
Gary Neville makes big claim about West Ham’s top four chances

Here’s what some of them had to say on Antonio’s toothless showing on Sunday night. To be fair to him, he was hugely isolated, with West Ham showing little intention of attacking for large parts of the game – but that hasn’t helped him catch a break from the fans…

More Stories Michail Antonio

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.