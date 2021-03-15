“The worst footballer I’ve ever seen” – West Ham fans SLAM attacker after toothless display vs Man United

West Ham United fans took to Twitter yesterday evening to criticise the performance of Michail Antonio, who started the season as one of the Premier League’s in-form players.

Antonio started the season with three goals in his first six games, having scored eight in his last seven of the previous campaign. Though he began as a winger, the Englishman was moved centrally, largely due to the lack of natural striker within David Moyes’ ranks. It, at least initially, proved to be a masterstroke.

However, Antonio’s performances, despite West Ham’s continued good form, took a turn for the worse. He has just the four goals in his last 14 games, with his performance against Manchester United at Old Trafford last night drawing criticism from some of the Hammers faithful on Twitter.

Here’s what some of them had to say on Antonio’s toothless showing on Sunday night. To be fair to him, he was hugely isolated, with West Ham showing little intention of attacking for large parts of the game – but that hasn’t helped him catch a break from the fans…

Antonio’s hold up is terrible — West Ham Transfers (@westhamtransfer) March 14, 2021

Antonio has been poor for a while, his performances at the start of the season seem to of made him invincible — Parlour (@ParlourPD) March 14, 2021

Imagine Haller put this Antonio performance in. His head would be called for. — West Ham Transfers (@westhamtransfer) March 14, 2021

Antonio is the worst footballer i’ve ever seen play. West ham fans who think he’s slightly good don’t know anything about football — Zayd (@Zayd__Beitar) March 14, 2021

I don’t get how people think he works hard. So many times he just stands and watches. Doesn’t press a lot of the time. — Nathan Harpum (@iNateBomb) March 14, 2021