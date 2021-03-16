(Photos) Arsenal 2021-22 home kit leaked online

Arsenal fans can already enjoy a look at their 2021/22 home kit as next season’s design is supposedly leaked online.

The Gunners’ new strip can be seen below, thanks to pictures from the reliable Footy Headlines…

As ever, Arsenal are in their traditional red and white – obviously – but this design has some nice little touches that make it a bit different from this year’s shirt.

There are dashes of navy blue on there, as well as white panels going all the way down the side.

Will you be buying one, Gooners?