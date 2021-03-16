Menu

Arsenal star offers himself to Barcelona after being continually snubbed by Real Madrid

Arsenal FC
Posted by

According to a report by Don Balon, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has offered himself to Barcelona, having been snubbed by Real Madrid.

Aubameyang, irrespective of the supposed disciplinary issue which saw him benched at the weekend, is Arsenal’s star man, their captain, their greatest hope of closing the gap on those in the top four of the Premier League.

MORE: How Erling Haaland could have a positive impact on Arsenal’s transfer plans

While having a player of that calibre on your books is never a bad thing, it does oftentimes attract Europe’s elite, who sniff around the best players on the market when exploring options to strengthen their squads.

In this case, though, it’s Aubameyang himself doing the sniffing – or so Don Balon claim.

aubameyang dejected picture

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is reportedly not wanted by Real Madrid.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea star confirms Jose Mourinho tried to sign him for Tottenham in the summer
Real Madrid prepared to listen to offers for Liverpool target – and the asking price has halved
Man United’s newly formed recruitment team tracking £51m rated winger

According to the report, Aubameyang has made no secret of his desire to play for Real Madrid, but has been continually snubbed by Los Blancos, who have prioritised alternative targets.

As a result, or so the report claims, Aubameyang is set to offer himself to Barcelona, out of spite to Real Madrid, and in a bid to further his career. Don Balon stop short of reporting the price it would take to pry him away from Arsenal.

More Stories Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.