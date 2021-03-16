Chelsea fans may get a bit nostalgic watching this nice moment between two of their former heroes at the North London Derby at the weekend.

Watch below as Willian, now at Arsenal after leaving Stamford Bridge last summer, is all smiles as he hugs his old manager Jose Mourinho, now in charge of Tottenham, at the Emirates Stadium…

Pure derby delight at Emirates Stadium! ?? ? Check out a #NorthLondonDerby special of Bench Cam ? — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 16, 2021

Mourinho brought Willian to Chelsea back in 2013, with the Brazilian ending up being one of his finest signings of recent times.

The Portuguese tactician continued to speak highly of him even when he was Manchester United manager, calling him the ‘cream of the crop’ after he scored against his Red Devils side, as quoted by the Independent.

These two might both have done their reputations at Chelsea some harm due to going on to move to their major rivals, but many Blues would surely need a heart of stone not to be a bit moved at seeing how happy they were to see each other at the weekend.

