Chelsea transfer package deal to sign superstar striker could be valued at astronomical price

Silly season is on the way, with this year’s edition looking likely to be spearheaded by Borussia Dortmund frontman Erling Haaland.

Haaland is probably the most coveted player on the planet right now, and for good reason too. The striker looks certain to be one of the best of his generation, with the numbers he’s producing at such a tender age, quite frankly, absurd.

As reported by Football Insider, Chelsea have been one of the clubs linked with a move for Haaland. Their latest report mentioned the possibility of Timo Werner, who arrived from RB Leipzig in the summer, heading the other way in exchange.

A new report by Don Balon has now elaborated on that, claiming that Chelsea would be willing to stump up €100M in addition to Werner to make the deal happen this summer, before his release clause becomes active.

On the basis that Chelsea paid €50M for Werner, as was reported by Sky Sports at the time, that would make this a €150M investment for the Blues. In truth, though, it’d probably be a price worth paying.