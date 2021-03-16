Chelsea are reportedly ready to pay between €50-55million for the transfer of Juventus forward Paulo Dybala.

The Argentina international is seemingly a top target for the Blues ahead of the summer, while Tottenham are also mentioned as potential suitors by the print edition of France Football, as translated by Sport Witness.

Dybala hasn’t had the best of times at Juventus of late, though he remains a top talent on his day and could surely shine at most Premier League clubs.

Chelsea could do with more options up front next season, with Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech not really living up to expectations since moving to Stamford Bridge last summer.

If Dybala could get back to his best at Chelsea, he’d surely prove a quality signing, and it could be a boost to beat London rivals Tottenham to a deal.

Spurs could also benefit from bringing in someone like Dybala in the summer, with Gareth Bale only on loan with the north London club this season.

If the Welshman doesn’t stay permanently, Dybala could be a decent alternative in Jose Mourinho’s front three.

