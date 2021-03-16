Chelsea’s asking price for out-of-favour full-back reported

According to reports, Chelsea’s hierarchy has slapped a £17m price-tag on out-of-favour full-back Emerson.

Emerson, 26, joined Chelsea in 2018 following an £18m move from Italian side AS Roma.

In what has turned out to be a hugely disappointing spell, Emerson’s time in the country’s capital has seen the full-back feature in just 66 matches, in all competitions.

Unfortunately for Emerson, a change in manager has done very little to ease the restrictions placed on his playing time.

Having featured just once under Thomas Tuchel, it is becoming increasingly obvious that the defender’s long-term future lies away from Stamford Bridge.

According to a recent report from Italian outlet Calciomercato (as relayed by Daily Mail), the Blues’ decision-makers are willing to allow Emerson to depart in the summer for just £17m.

It has been claimed that Serie A duo Napoli and Inter Milan, who both showed an interest in January, remain keen to offer the misfit an escape from his London nightmare once the summer window opens.

Still some way off his prime and available for just £17m, a move for Emerson could prove to be a shrewd piece of business for any club willing to take the gamble on him.