Former Crystal Palace attacker Jason Puncheon has admitted that he has regrets over leaving the Eagles when he did.

READ MORE: Former Newcastle manager makes insulting claim about Toon fans

Puncheon, now 34, joined Palace in 2013, initially on loan before making his switch permanent the following season in a deal worth £1.98m.

During his six-year spell with the Londoners, Puncheon featured in 169 matches, in all competitions and directly contributed to 38 goals.

Despite being a regular under former managers such as Sam Allardyce and Alan Pardew, Puncheon was eventually moved on under Roy Hodgson.

Now plying his trade in Cyprus for Pafos FC following a loan move to Huddersfield, Puncheon, despite being in his mid-30s, continues to play regularly.

However, speaking in a recent interview with ‘the Beautiful Game Podcast‘, the English attacker has revealed he didn’t want to leave his old club in 2019.

“For me that’s the most disappointing thing that I never really got a chance,” Puncheon said. “If I got a chance then I’d understand, but I’m the type of person who if you put a challenge to me, I’ll come back fighting, and I was never really given the challenge or the chance.

“That’s why I took the chance to go to Huddersfield, and at the time I didn’t really want to leave Palace, but things happen and you move on.

“I was at that club for six and a half years, and it obviously became my home.

“You know, everybody around the building. I was close with everyone around there, and then for a manager to come in and say that and then you’re just lost and players are asking you questions on why aren’t you playing, and they’re saying you should be playing.”

Puncheon makes a fair point and his disappointment at being moved on seems justified.

Working under Hodgson, it didn’t take the former Three Lions gaffer very long to make his mind up on Puncheon.

Moved on after just 15 appearances, it’s fair to say Puncheon, who was enjoying his most successful career spells, was not given a proper chance to prove himself.

Nevertheless, football, as we all know, is cut-throat and things don’t always go to plan.