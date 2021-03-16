Menu

Video: Gary Neville makes top four prediction, with major implications for Chelsea and Liverpool

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has predicted that the current teams occupying the top four will finish the season there.

This is a big claim by Neville, as he tips Chelsea to make it in ahead of reigning champions Liverpool, who have suffered a spectacular collapse this season.

MORE: Video of horror collision in Wolves-Liverpool clash

See below for Neville’s analysis on the state of the race for a Champions League place…

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United told it’s “definitely worth looking at” surprise transfer raid on Premier League rivals
“Outstanding” – These Liverpool fans finally won over by recent Reds signing
Manchester United chase Jadon Sancho alternative, €75-80m could get surprise transfer done

Neville has some doubts over Leicester City given that they narrowly missed out on the top four last season, but he now expects they have it in them to hold on.

He also criticised the inconsistency of the teams below them, suggesting he’s truly writing off Liverpool now.

Is Erling Haaland actually a ‘robot built and controlled by his father Alf-Inge Haaland’? Read more.

More Stories Gary Neville

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.