Video: Gary Neville makes top four prediction, with major implications for Chelsea and Liverpool

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has predicted that the current teams occupying the top four will finish the season there.

This is a big claim by Neville, as he tips Chelsea to make it in ahead of reigning champions Liverpool, who have suffered a spectacular collapse this season.

See below for Neville’s analysis on the state of the race for a Champions League place…

Neville has some doubts over Leicester City given that they narrowly missed out on the top four last season, but he now expects they have it in them to hold on.

He also criticised the inconsistency of the teams below them, suggesting he’s truly writing off Liverpool now.

