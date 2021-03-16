Former Newcastle United manager Graeme Souness has hit out at the club’s fans with an unfair take on expectations at St James’ Park.

The Scot had a spell in charge of Newcastle and recalls how he was warned out Magpies supporters as soon as he took over.

Steve Bruce is now under pressure at Newcastle after a difficult season, but Souness feels the atmosphere makes it impossible for anyone to succeed.

See below for Souness’ harsh comments, which shows how much unfair media coverage of NUFC supporters affects how people view them.

“People go there thinking, ‘I’ll be the one who brings the good days back.’ But it isn’t as simple as that,” he said.

“Newcastle has been a graveyard for managers for years.

“I remember my first game there was against Blackburn. I went into hospitality before the match and saw the chairman’s wife. She said, ‘So you’re the new lion-tamer’, and she pointed at the crowd.

“They are wild and they demand success.”