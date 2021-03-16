New Man United football director shows ambition as top priority transfer target identified

Manchester United’s new football director John Murtough is reportedly set to make Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland his top priority in the summer transfer window.

This would be an ambitious signing by the Red Devils, but it seems they’re eyeing up Haaland as a more realistic option than Tottenham’s Harry Kane to strengthen up front, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Haaland has been on fire for Dortmund this season, scoring a remarkable 31 goals in 30 appearances so far, while he also netted 16 in 18 games last season, and 28 in 22 games for Red Bull Salzburg.

The Norway international is likely to be on top of many clubs’ lists this summer after showing so much potential early on in his career, and Man Utd would do very well to win the race for his signature.

The club’s fans will hope that by finally appointing a football director like Murtough, they can start to perform a bit better in the transfer market after some recent disappointments.

United’s only signings last summer have not made much of an impact at all, with Donny van de Beek, Alex Telles and Edinson Cavani failing to establish themselves as first choice this term.

It’s clear a signing like Haaland is needed up front, with the 20-year-old an ideal long-term replacement for the ageing Cavani.

The prolific youngster could be that missing link to turn MUFC into genuine title contenders in the near future.

