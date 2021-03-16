Journalist provides insight into the mood inside the Newcastle dressing room

Mark Douglas of the Chronicle has provided some insight into the latest mood inside the Newcastle United dressing room.

It’s been a difficult season at St James’ Park and there’s been some speculation over Steve Bruce’s command of the dressing room recently.

It was reported that Bruce had a row with Matt Ritchie, but Douglas has given some fresh insight into the situation.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Everything Is Black & White podcast, Douglas said that this group of players is still firmly behind the manager.

“I don’t think he’s lost the dressing room, that was the kind of talk the other week: ‘he’s lost the dressing room; the dressing room was split’,” Douglas said.

“I think it’s a complex thing to say that they’ve lost the dressing room, you kind of lose bits of the dressing room; there are probably players in there who are really annoyed with him.

“He’s not lost the dressing room, [they are] still fighting for him, and now those are the kind of things that you just hope are going well, but it’s ridiculous.”

It’s hard to imagine it can stay like this for much longer, however, as results just haven’t been good enough for a while now.