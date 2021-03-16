Lionel Messi open to staying at Barcelona for another year – but he wants this player sold

Lionel Messi is reportedly open to the idea of staying at Barcelona – but there’s one player in particular that he wants gone.

Messi’s contract with the Catalan giants is due to expire at the end of the season.

He’s proven in recent weeks that he’s still playing at the top of his game, so you imagine there’d be no shortage of interest from Europe’s elite if he were to depart.

However, as per DiarioGol, Messi is open to the idea of sticking around at the Nou Camp, for at least another year, but there are conditions which he wants met.

DiarioGol report that Messi has not been impressed with the acquisition of Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool and wants newly elected president Joan Laporta to sell him.

The report notes that Coutinho’s market value is in the region of €50M – although, considering how bad he’s been of late, that does sound pretty hopeful.