“Outstanding” – These Liverpool fans finally won over by recent Reds signing

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Loads of Liverpool fans seem delighted with the performance of young defender Ozan Kabak in last night’s 1-0 win away to Wolves in the Premier League.

The Reds have been on an awful run of form recently, but got back to winning ways thanks to Diogo Jota’s goal at Molineux yesterday evening.

MORE: Klopp responds to Kabak’s brilliant performance

Kabak had a key role to play in Liverpool getting the win and clean sheet, and it seems fans are glad to finally see the Turkey international performing at his best since his January loan move from Schalke.

Kabak could end up being an important signing by Liverpool due to their long list of injuries at the back, with Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez all out at the moment.

It’s not been easy for LFC with so many important players out, but there are now signs that Kabak can fill that void between now and the end of the season.

ozan kabak liverpool away kit

Ozan Kabak in action for Liverpool

The 20-year-old has actually settled pretty well considering he’s so young and playing in a new league for a struggling team, and it’s probably fair that he’s now getting a bit more credit from fans.

See below for some Twitter reaction to his performance last night…

