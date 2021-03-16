Loads of Liverpool fans seem delighted with the performance of young defender Ozan Kabak in last night’s 1-0 win away to Wolves in the Premier League.

The Reds have been on an awful run of form recently, but got back to winning ways thanks to Diogo Jota’s goal at Molineux yesterday evening.

Kabak had a key role to play in Liverpool getting the win and clean sheet, and it seems fans are glad to finally see the Turkey international performing at his best since his January loan move from Schalke.

Kabak could end up being an important signing by Liverpool due to their long list of injuries at the back, with Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez all out at the moment.

It’s not been easy for LFC with so many important players out, but there are now signs that Kabak can fill that void between now and the end of the season.

The 20-year-old has actually settled pretty well considering he’s so young and playing in a new league for a struggling team, and it’s probably fair that he’s now getting a bit more credit from fans.

See below for some Twitter reaction to his performance last night…

Has any new LFC signing ever been thrown in the way Kabak has? Alongside diff partners in our worst run of form in living memory – aged 20 – in a new country? Think about that… for £18m – probably a snip ??? https://t.co/ED4Y4vmkgR — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 16, 2021

Tough one on MOTM thought Kabak was outstanding so too TAA defensively but i think i will have to edge it to Jota due to being the match winner as well as showing some good linkup play & counter pressing. Very lively. Great to have him back. — #19 #6 ? (@KingMo11LFC) March 15, 2021

Kabak really showing the quality I saw last season at Schalke, we should really buy him, he will take over from VvD in 3yrs time — Ciko (@Skhomo23) March 15, 2021

Kabak showing real Liverpool grit. MOTM — KJF50 (@KJF501) March 15, 2021

Kabak showing signs of being a player. Get him training around the big man and he'll only learn and improve. ?? — M19tt ? (@MattskiMK) March 15, 2021

Already bang into the idea of signing Kabak up permandntly. — Helmut Schön (@SchonHelmut_) March 15, 2021

If Ozan Kabak keeps performing at this high level we should 100% make his signing permanent. So extremely solid. 20 years old you know. — Wilco? (@KIopptinho) March 15, 2021

• BIG 3 points.

• Clean sheet.

• We love an away game, don’t we?

• Scrappy, but I’ll take it.

• 5 points behind Chelsea in 4th.

• What a signing Jota has been for us.

• Put some respect on Kabak’s name.

• Thoughts are with Rui Patrício. Arsenal (A), next. — – (@AnfieldRd96) March 15, 2021

Kabak looking a better signing with each passing game #WOLLIV — Dane (@Dane_histo) March 15, 2021