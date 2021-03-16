Liverpool face competition from Barcelona and Real Madrid in race to sign key transfer target

RB Leipzig centre-back Ibrahima Konate, who has been linked with Liverpool, is attracting interest from both of the traditional Spanish big two.

That’s according to AS, who report that Barcelona and Real Madrid are both tracking Konate, who, alongside Dayot Upamecano, has developed into one of the Bundesliga’s finest centre-backs.

When Barcelona and Real Madrid want a player, they’re not often left disappointed. Their financial firepower and unrivalled player-pull make them a nightmare to contend with, which is why this news won’t please Jurgen Klopp.

The Sunday World reported that Konate had emerged as a key target for Liverpool, with injuries to Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez highlighting their shortage of options in that area of the field.

Even after investment into that area in January, you have to think that the champions will soon to sign a suitable partner for Van Dijk this coming summer, as they look to get back on their feet and challenge for the title again.