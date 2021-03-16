Liverpool targeting Premier League midfielder ahead of summer move

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool has reportedly identified Sheffield United’s Sander Berge as a possible summer transfer target.

Berge, 23, only joined Sheffield United a little over 12-months ago following a £21.6m move from Belgian side Genk.

Despite arriving with a huge price-tag, the young Norweigan’s time at Bramall Lane has struggled to live up to the hype.

After being ruled out for the most part of this season following an unfortunate tendon injury, Berge has only managed to feature in 27 Premier League matches, since his arrival over a year ago.

In addition to the midfielder’s recent injury problems, the Blades’ misery has been piled on both on and off the field.

Currently sitting rock bottom of the Premier League, 14 points from safety and with manager Chris Wilder recently getting the boot, the Blades are all but certain to start next season in the Championship.

Ahead of their impending relegation, it is widely accepted that while the club may not opt for wholesale changes, one player who is likely to remain in England’s top-flight, is Berge.

According to a recent report from Eurosport, Klopp is an admirer of the other 23-year-old and would welcome a summer move.

It has been claimed that in light of Georginio Wijnaldum’s uncertain future, Berge could be used as the ideal replacement for the Dutchman, who is out of contract in the coming months.