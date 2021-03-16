Menu

Man United and Chelsea scouting highly-rated Bosnian defender

According to recent claims from transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, Premier League duo, Manchester United and Chelsea are both scouting Malmo defender Anel Ahmedhodzic.

Ahmedhodzic, 21, has emerged as one of football’s most highly-rated centre-backs.

After enjoying a previous loan spell with Hobro IK, the former Nottingham Forest youth graduate has now forced his way into Malmo’s senior first-team plans.

Since being recalled to the club’s first-team, Ahmedhodzic has featured in seven matches, in all competitions, so far this season.

However, despite recently finding his feet in Malmo’s first-team, according to a recent report from Romano, the 21-year-old could be set for a big move.

Romano claims that despite both United and Chelsea taking an active interest in the Bosnian defender, it is Serie A side Atalanta who are leading the charge to sign him.

If Romano’s claim is anything to go by, if either Premier League side is serious about signing him, they should act quickly as Atalanta’s situation is described as ‘advanced’.

