Man United’s newly formed recruitment team tracking £51m rated winger

Manchester United’s newly formed recruitment team, which includes John Murtough as football director and Darren Fletcher as technical director, have reportedly decided to track Sporting Lisbon winger Pedro Goncalves.

Goncalves, 22, has been in fine form for Sporting Lisbon this season.

After featuring in 21 Liga NOS matches, so far during the 2020-21 season, the talented winger has already racked up 15 goals and four assists.

In light of the young attacker’s impressive campaign, according to a recent report from the Telegraph, one club that has begun monitoring his progress is Premier League giants United.

The Red Devils have been rumoured to be in the market for a new winger for quite some time with Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho viewed as the club’s number-one target.

However, after a move last summer failed to materialise, suggestions Sancho could be the Red Devils’ next big signing have since cooled.

In an attempt to identify possible alternatives to the Black and Yellows’ £100m rated winger, United’s new recruitment have highlighted Sporting’s Goncalves, who the Telegraph claim has a £51.7m release clause.