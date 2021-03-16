‘No way I will answer it’ – Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel refuses to respond to this question before Atletico Madrid clash

Thomas Tuchel took a hard line to one question during the pre-match press conference ahead of the second-leg tie against Atletico Madrid, with the Chelsea boss refusing to comment on these matters.

Ian Abrahams of talkSPORT, aka Moose, stated that Chelsea have a ‘big advantage’ with the encounter being played at Stamford Bridge, whilst Liverpool and Man City had their home ties on neutral ground.

Moose also asked Tuchel, who replaced Frank Lampard as the Blues’ manager less than a full month after being sacked by Paris Saint-Germain, whether the Blues consider themselves as ‘favourites’.

The latter statement was in relation to the Chelsea’s hopes of lifting the Champions League being more favourable now that powerhouses Barcelona and Juventus have been knocked out.

Tuchel added that answering such a question would change ‘nothing’ in regards to tomorrow night’s battle against Diego Simeone’s men, adding ‘there’s no way I will answer it.’

Thomas Tuchel burst out with ‘there’s no way I will answer that’ on this question regarding Chelsea and the Champions League ahead of the second-leg against Atletico… pic.twitter.com/OoeYIm8fW8 — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) March 16, 2021

“Even if I would answer that question ‘yes’, what would it change for tomorrow? Nothing. For me it’s not a question, it’s absolutely okay for you to ask the question, but there’s no way I will answer it.”

“I can only think until tomorrow evening, to play this game.”

More Stories / Latest News Video: Kevin De Bruyne sets Man City on course for Champions League quarter-finals with a rocket Vardy vs Rooney – ‘Wagatha Christie’ saga drags on with libel battle set for High Court in the Autumn Man United decide £80m rated star is ideal Nemanja Matic replacement

The west London outfit hold a 1-0 lead and looked quite in control of the proceedings during the first-leg, so they’ll certainly feel confident of progressing into the next knockout round of the tournament.

It’s clear that Tuchel, who is yet to lose a single match since becoming boss six weeks ago, is not prepared to overlook Atleti, taking Europe’s elite club competition on a game-by-game basis.

Tuchel has shown respect to Simeone and the La Liga leaders with his statement, as well as being wise enough not to fall into traps that could come back to bite him in the near future.