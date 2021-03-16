(Photo) Man United legend takes up surprise hobby in support of son’s battle with autism

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes retired nearly 10-years ago and despite currently working as a pundit, the Englishman has also decided to take up watercolour painting.

Taking to social media recently, the Old Trafford great showed off his artistic skills after completing a watercolour painting for his son, Aiden.

The excellent piece of artwork features a chimpanzee wearing headphones.

The thoughtful reason behind the choice of image, as relayed by The Sun, comes from the fact Aiden suffers from autism and often wears headphones to help him deal with everyday life.

The teenager’s dad spoke openly about his son’s condition in his autobiography ‘Scholes: My Story’.

Lovely gesture.