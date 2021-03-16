Menu

PSG star’s family member receives blows to the face and ribs as sickening details of robbery emerge

Paris Saint-Germain
Further details have emerged on the robberies suffered at the homes of Paris Saint-Germain duo Marquinhos and Angel Di Maria, thanks to a report from PSG Talk.

They cite sources in France as claiming Marquinhos’ father was the victim of a violent attack as his property was targeted by thieves.

The Brazilian defender’s dad had been feeding the dog before being dealt blows to his face, thorax and ribs, whilst taking cash and valuables such as jewellery.

There’s not been much more of an update on Di Maria, whose family were also said to have been at home when his house was burgled.

This will have been particularly difficult for the Argentine as the same thing also happened to him during his time at Manchester United.

di maria

Angel Di Maria left PSG’s game after learning of a burglary at his home

Di Maria left PSG’s game as soon as he heard about the incident, and there was talk of violence taking place in that burglary as well.

However, we are yet to hear confirmation of that, so we await further details on what is, for now, just speculation.

