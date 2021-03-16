Menu

Real Madrid prepared to listen to offers for Liverpool target – and the asking price has halved

Liverpool FC
Posted by

According to Todo Fichajes, Real Madrid are prepared to listen to offers for Marco Asensio, with Liverpool, among others, thought to be keen on signing him.

Asensio showed great promise as a youngster coming through at Los Blancos, but expectations change as a player gets older, and at 25-years-old, the Spaniard ought to be delivering on a more regular basis.

MORE: Liverpool targeting Premier League midfielder ahead of summer move

He has raw, untapped talent which would make him worth a punt for any potential suitors, but from Real Madrid’s perspective, he’s a player with value that they could shift in order to help fund their summer business.

marco asensio

Marco Asensio could flourish under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp.

More Stories / Latest News
Man United’s newly formed recruitment team tracking £51m rated winger
(Photo) Man United legend takes up surprise hobby in support of son’s battle with autism
Liverpool targeting Premier League midfielder ahead of summer move

Todo Fichajes claim that Real Madrid would accept €40M in exchange for the attacker, down from their €80M asking price in 2018. It’s a price drop which reflects his lack of definitive progress, but one which plays into the hands of those interested.

The report mentions Liverpool as one side who could be keen on signing Asensio, with Juventus and Borussia Dortmund also thought to be keen.

More Stories Marco Asensio

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.