Real Madrid prepared to listen to offers for Liverpool target – and the asking price has halved

According to Todo Fichajes, Real Madrid are prepared to listen to offers for Marco Asensio, with Liverpool, among others, thought to be keen on signing him.

Asensio showed great promise as a youngster coming through at Los Blancos, but expectations change as a player gets older, and at 25-years-old, the Spaniard ought to be delivering on a more regular basis.

He has raw, untapped talent which would make him worth a punt for any potential suitors, but from Real Madrid’s perspective, he’s a player with value that they could shift in order to help fund their summer business.

Todo Fichajes claim that Real Madrid would accept €40M in exchange for the attacker, down from their €80M asking price in 2018. It’s a price drop which reflects his lack of definitive progress, but one which plays into the hands of those interested.

The report mentions Liverpool as one side who could be keen on signing Asensio, with Juventus and Borussia Dortmund also thought to be keen.