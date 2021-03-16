Real Madrid rule out Ronaldo return for three key reasons

According to an exclusive report from Eurosport and contrary to recent speculation, Real Madrid are not interested in re-signing world-class attacker Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo, 36, left the Spanish giants in 2018 to make a stunning £103.5m move to Juventus.

Despite lifting four major trophies for the Old Lady, Ronaldo’s time in Turin has largely been viewed as unsuccessfully.

Even though the Italians have one of if not, the world’s most prolific attackers among their ranks, Juventus have continued to fail in the illustrious Champions League.

The Old Lady’s recent defeat against Porto on Europe’s biggest stage has sparked recent speculation that Ronaldo could be looking for a way out.

One club that quickly emerged as a possible destination for the Portuguese superstar is former side Real Madrid.

However, in an attempt to squash those rumours, according to Eurosport, Los Blancos have no interest in bringing their former star back to Spain.

Eurosport claims that there are three key reasons why the La Liga giants would not welcome the 36-year-old legend back, these include their inability to pay the star’s astronomical wages and the fact PSG’s Kylian Mbappe is the club’s number-one target.

In addition to financial problems, Eurosport believe that Ronaldo’s fractured relationship with the club’s president Florentino Perez will also scupper any potential deal.

