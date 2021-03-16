Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has opened the door for possible contract renewal talks.

Despite former star Cristiano Ronaldo departing in favour of a switch to Juventus, one player Los Blancos continue to rely on, is Benzema.

Although the Frenchman is now approaching his mid-30s, he still continues to play a major role in his side’s on-field fortunes.

Seemingly not slowing down, Benzema has already racked up 20 goals and five assists in just 30 appearances, in all competitions, so far this season.

It has been the prolific striker’s continued inspired form that has seen Zinedine Zidane’s men challenge rivals Atletico Madrid for the La Liga title.

However, with his contract set to expire in the summer of 2022, there has been recent speculation over whether or not the 33-year-old will extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Addressing fans’ concerns, the 33-year-old has recently broken his silence.

Speaking to reporters this week (as quoted by AS), Benzema said: “I go day by day.

“I enjoy every training session, every game. I have a contract until 2022, but my door is open if the president wants to renew me. This is the best club in the world.”