Report sensationally names ‘very first’ option that Arsenal would consider should Mikel Arteta leave with candidate linked to rivals Chelsea

SportWitness have found one of the most outlandish rumours you’ll see this week via Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, with Arsenal’s ‘very first’ option should Mikel Arteta be relieved named in a report.

Calciomercato.it sensationally claim that Maurizio Sarri, the man who managed their rivals Chelsea in the 18/19 season, would be the fist on the Gunners’ ‘list’ should they need to replace Arteta anytime soon.

It’s even suggested that the Italian has been ‘probed’ by Arsenal in the past, with the 62-year-old reportedly turning down the offer to take charge of the side this season after being sacked by Juventus.

Calciomercato.it add that Sarri wouldn’t ‘mind’ a new ‘experience’ in the Premier League. It’s hard to imagine him managing the Gunners so soon after his spell – though short – with the Blues.

Sarri famously led Chelsea to a victory in the Europa League final against his so-called north London suitors, smashing them 4-1.

It’s quite hilarious to see this report breaking after Arteta led the Gunners to a massive win over rivals Spurs on Sunday. Arteta is contracted until 2023 with talks over a new deal on the back-burner for now.

Calciomercato.it also state that Sarri is an option for Roma, AC Milan and former club Napoli – though there’s some bad blood between the Italian and the outspoken figure in charge of the Naples outfit.

It’s suggested that a job in Rome is currently what appeals most to Sarri, who has had almost a year out of football following a single season in charge of Juventus, in which he won the Serie A title.

The report also details that Sarri was looked at by La Liga sides Valencia and Sevilla, though the opportunity of managing those sides in Spain has now fizzled out.