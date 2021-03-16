Menu

Tottenham Hotspur targeting cut-price summer deal for Southampton defender

According to recent reports, Tottenham Hotspur have identified Southampton defender Jannick Vestergaard as a target ahead of a possible summer move.

Vestergaard, 28, joined Southampton from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2018 in a deal worth £22.5m.

Since arriving on the south coast, the commanding defender has featured in 68 matches, in all competitions.

Despite the Saints’ current precarious league position following a series of defeats, Vestergaard is widely regarded as one of the club’s most reliable players.

However, with his contract set to expire in less than 18-months time, there are growing concerns the Danish defender may sound out a move elsewhere.

According to a recent report from the Mirror, one club looking to sign the 28-year-old once the summer transfer window opens is Jose Mourinho’s Spurs.

It is not yet known how much the Saints may demand for their highly-rated centre-back, or even if they’ll be open to allowing him to move on.

However, as Vestergaard enters into the final year on his deal, one thing is for sure, his employers may not have much of a say in what happens next –  if they do not want him to leave for free anyway.

