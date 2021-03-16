Tottenham are reportedly ready to listen to transfer offers for struggling defender Davinson Sanchez this summer.

The Colombia international has not developed as many would have hoped or expected in his time at Spurs, and it now seems he could be one who’s shown the door at the end of the season, according to Football Insider.

The report explains that Sanchez is not really seen as someone who can be relied on against the best teams, with a source quoted as saying he “can’t be trusted” in the big games.

This is pretty damning for Sanchez, and it will be interesting to see how much Tottenham can get for the player if clubs show an interest in him this summer.

Jose Mourinho’s side are struggling at the moment and it seems clear that something of a rebuild is needed before next season.

This is still largely the same team that had seemed to reach the end of a cycle under previous manager Mauricio Pochettino, and Mourinho will want to put his own stamp on the squad.

Offloading someone like Sanchez seems like a good place to start.