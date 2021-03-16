Video: Atalanta robbed of goalscoring chance against Real Madrid as referee blows halftime whistle whilst Luis Muriel was through

In the final seconds of the first-half between Real Madrid and Atalanta, it looked as though the Serie A side had crafted an opportunity to pull a goal back in the Champions League, until controversy blew by…

Atalanta shuttled the ball around the back before playing it into midfield, just as a lovely pass that sent Luis Muriel through was in the motions, the referee blew for halftime.

The match official’s decision marked an end to the opening period dead on the 45-minute mark, not a single second of stoppage time was to be played.

Muriel, who has scored 19 goals and added 9 assists this season, positioned himself well in between Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos but saw a chance to make something out of that stolen away.

Pictures from RMC Sport.

Have Zinedine Zidane’s side been incredibly lucky here?