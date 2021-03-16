Menu

Video: Kevin De Bruyne sets Man City on course for Champions League quarter-finals with a rocket

Manchester City
Manchester City are cruising through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, with Kevin De Bruyne scoring a fine goal to give them the lead over Borussia Monchengladbach at the Etihad.

Gladbach headed into tonight’s game with a near impossible task – to overturn a two-goal deficit and beat Premier League leaders Man City on their own backyard.

While Manchester United did manage it the weekend before last, this is the crown jewel as far as Man City are concerned, the competition that they dearly want to add to their cabinet.

That’s reflected in how they’ve started tonight’s game against Gladbach, too, with Kevin De Bruyne giving them the lead within the opening quarter of an hour – and what a goal it was from the Belgian.

De Bruyne is, supposedly, right-footed, but when you can produce strikes like this with your so-called weaker foot, it’s nigh on impossible for opposing defenders to predict what you’re going to do, let alone prevent it…

