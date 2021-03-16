Menu

(Video) Denizlispor defender sees red for horrendous flying kick challenge

Denizlispor defender Ozer Ozdemir was sent off during his side’s recent league match against Gazientap for one of the worst challenges we’ve ever seen.

Ozdemir, 23, is usually a very level headed and reliable defender.

Since the start of the campaign and prior to Sunday’s match, the Turkish defender had only picked up one yellow card.

However, his disciplinary record has recently taken hammering following a truly absurd challenge on opponent Junior Maranhao.

Whilst attempting to prevent a cross-field ball, Denizlispor’s 23-year-old full-back opted to lead with his leg which savagely connected with Maranhao’s face.

No need for VAR with this one.

Pictures courtesy of BeIN Sports

